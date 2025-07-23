Kano politician, Zaura advocates for non-kinetic approach to curb drug abuse, thuggery

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A Kano-based politician, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim, popularly known as A. A. Zaura has called for a non-kinetic approach to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse and thuggery in the state.

Zaura made the call during a strategic meeting with Kano business communities aimed at finding a lasting solution to the menace.

He warned that the situation is a ticking time bomb that could escalate if not urgently addressed.

He expressed concern over what he described as neglect of those involved, hence their indulgence in the menace.

According to him, “When we launched this project, Street to Street Project, we sat with our brothers, our sons and daughters, the leaders who are here present with us to discuss the menace and the activities of drug abuse and thuggery in Kano State. We discussed the root cause with them, we discussed how to tackle this issue with them and we discussed the reason why they are indulging in these activities.

I understand them when I listen to them. I knew at some point these people were neglected. We need to talk to them, we need to listen to them. They are our family members, they are our children, they are our brothers, they are parents because they have children, and some of them have grandchildren. We need to do this. We need to talk to them.

“They are ready today to bring peace to Kano. They are ready today to let Kano people reclaim their streets. They are ready to allow peace to reign in Kano and we are ready to do this together with them. We are ready to assist and to help them. We are ready to bring them closer to us. We are ready to listen to them and we listen to them.

“Today they are using locally made weapons. It is revealed to us, these guys have started taking and using guns. This is a serious time bomb. Please, we should not allow this to happen.

“I think there is need to explore non-kinetic approach to this issue so that we will have a lasting solution to this.

“On the A. A. Daura Foundation, I mapped out what is needed to start this project. We will soon launch the pilot project of this. We will start with rehabilitation, we will do training, we will provide means of doing business, we will provide means of going back to school, we will provide means of teaching them how to do this. In the very near future, this will come to existence,” Zaura stated.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, Kano Business Community, Ambassador Mukhtar Gashash attributed to the rising cases of thuggery and drug abuse to erosion of proper upbringing, as they want to make quick money to impress the society and earn respect.

Gashash pledged their readiness to collaborate with the foundation’s effort to address the menace, which he said has become a source worry to all due to it negative effect to the society.