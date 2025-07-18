Kano gov swears in Chief of Staff, 12 others

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, on Friday, swore in the newly appointed Chief of Staff and 12 other appointees, charging them to prioritize the progress of the state and the well-being of its citizens in the discharge of their duties.

Governor Yusuf gave the directive during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Government House, Kano.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Haruna Isa Dederi, administered the oath of office before the Governor.

The Governor urged the appointees to avoid rivalry and envy among political office holders and work in unity to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

He reminded them of the constitutional requirements regarding the Code of Conduct and warned of the consequences of any violations.

Governor Yusuf directed the Secretary to the State Government to ensure that Code of Conduct Bureau forms are made available to all appointees, requiring them to declare their assets before formally assuming office.

“Let me, on behalf of the Kano State Government and the good people of the state, congratulate all of you,” Governor Yusuf said.Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in appointees, the Chief of Staff, Dr. Sulaiman Wali Sani, thanked the Governor for the appointments and assured him of their commitment to ensuring the success of his administration.

Among the newly appointed officials are Major General Sani Muhammed (retd), Director-General of Special Services; Professor Abba Garba Gaya, Special Adviser on Agriculture; and Yusuf Ibrahim Sharada, Special Adviser on Digital Economy.