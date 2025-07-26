Kano gov orders probe into commissioner’s alleged role in drug baron’s bail

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged involvement of the State Commissioner for Transport, Alhaji Ibrahim Namadi, in the controversial bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Dan Wawu.

The directive follows widespread public outrage after reports emerged that the commissioner’s name appeared in official documents facilitating the suspect’s release.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said Governor Yusuf has set up a seven-man special investigative committee to be chaired by Barrister Aminu Hussain, Special Adviser on Justice and Constitutional Matters.

According to the statement, “The committee is mandated to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and recommend appropriate actions with immediate effect.

“Members of the committee include Barr. Aminu Hussain as the chairman and Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota as the secretary, while Barr. Hamza Haladu, Barr. Hamza Nuhu Dantani, Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmoud Umar, Maj. Gen. Sani Muhammad (Rtd.), and Comrade Kabiru Said Dakata were to serve as members, respectively.

“While announcing the formation of the committee, Governor Yusuf expressed serious concern over the alleged misconduct, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the fight against drug abuse and any form of social vices in the state,” the statement, however, reads.