Kalu urges citizen-centered legislation to combat online harms

By Emma Elebeke

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called for the enactment of robust, citizen-focused legislation to address the growing dangers of cybercrimes and online harms, particularly those affecting women and young people.

Kalu made the call while speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Advocacy for Policy and Innovation (API). He stressed the need for legislative and regulatory action to safeguard the digital space, citing alarming research statistics indicating a surge in cyberbullying, hate speech, and misinformation.

“Women and young people are among the most vulnerable, facing constant harassment and psychological trauma online,” Kalu said, recounting his own experiences with cyberbullying and misinformation.

“This is not just a technical issue—it is a societal one,” he emphasized. “We must prioritize the safety, dignity, and rights of our citizens in the digital space. It is time to draft people-focused laws that hold tech platforms accountable and foster responsible digital engagement.”

The Deputy Speaker assured stakeholders of the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting policies that balance innovation with the protection of human rights in the digital era.

Earlier, NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa called for a paradigm shift in the way digital technologies are understood and regulated. He argued that for nearly two decades, society has viewed digital tools mainly through a consumer lens, failing to grasp their broader political and societal implications.

“These technologies are not just services—they are reshaping how we live, work, learn, and govern,” Inuwa stated.

Referencing Jamie Susskind’s Future Politics, Inuwa likened the current digital transformation to the advent of electricity—revolutionary but poorly understood in its early days. He warned that unregulated digital power, especially in the hands of Big Tech, threatens democracy, privacy, and national sovereignty.

“We thought we were using social media, but today we realize social media is also using us,” he said. “These platforms influence what we see, think, believe, and even how we vote. That’s unaccountable power.”

To address these risks, Inuwa highlighted NITDA’s efforts, including the creation of a Code of Practice for Online Platforms and the publication of a White Paper on Online Harm Protection in December 2024. He stressed that the goal is not to stifle innovation but to protect Nigeria’s digital sovereignty and empower its citizens.

Inuwa proposed the establishment of a semi-autonomous Online Harm Protection Centre, an Oversight Council, and a Redress Mechanism involving civil society, media, regulators, and the private sector.

“This isn’t just about government control. It’s about shared responsibility. Big Tech must be accountable. Civil society must be involved. Citizens must be empowered,” he said.

He concluded by urging the National Assembly to support legislative reforms that institutionalize citizen-oriented digital governance and ensure Nigeria remains sovereign in the digital age.

“The line between online and offline is disappearing. We must act now to protect our democracy, privacy, and freedom,” Inuwa added.