Kalu gets support of Abia lawyers for 2027 Senate election

By Lawani Mikairu

Dr. Emeka Kalu, one of the strong contenders in the coming 2027 Senatorial election has received the support of practising lawyers in the state.

A media statement released on Sunday by Emelike Okorie, a lawyer, said that no fewer than 10 legal luminaries, across the length and breadth of Abia State, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (S.A.N), have been inaugurated for advisory roles.

He said that the 10-man legal team are vast in election matters and are consultants on political matters in the country.

Okorie also explained that the emergence of Kalu would “alter the political status quo in the state,” stressing that his emergence was deliberate, sustained and a strategic plan to elect him into the National Assembly.

According to Okorie, “The race for 2027 elections has commenced unofficially. In the Nigeria political atmosphere, time starts running and strategic assemblage of men and women to place the card for the shining lights of our son, Chief Emeka Kalu begins.

“Abia North legal minds rose, cutting across the entire local government areas of Abia State and gave the nod for the next senator from Abia North to emerge from Amogwu, Bende and to push for the election of chief Emeka Kalu as the next senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The good people of Bende, this is the most-timely timed season to give in all within our might to fight this noble project.

“A Tsunami is in the offing that will alter the political status quo marked by deliberate, sustained, strategic plan to elect our son into the National Assembly.”

He further revealed that he would continue to serve in the legal capacity to ensure the emergence of Kalu in 2027 Senate election.