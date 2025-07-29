Kaduna Govt to distribute 400 trucks of free fertilisers to 100,000 farmers

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — In a major push to boost food security and reduce rural poverty, the Kaduna State Government has announced plans to distribute 400 trucks of free fertilisers to 100,000 smallholder farmers across the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Murtala Dabo, disclosed this at a press briefing, describing the initiative as unprecedented among Nigerian states. According to him, the goal is to “directly reach vulnerable farmers, ensuring that even the poorest are not left behind.”

The intervention will be implemented in two phases: Phase 1: Immediate deployment of 300 trucks to reach 100,000 farmers across all 23 local government areas.

Phase 2: Expansion to 400 trucks, targeting up to 400,000 smallholder farmers statewide.

To ensure transparency, a multi-stakeholder oversight committee comprising religious leaders, civil society organisations, labour unions, local government officials, and security agencies will monitor the distribution process. “These committees will be replicated at the grassroots level to verify genuine beneficiaries and eliminate leakages,” Dabo said.

Beyond fertiliser distribution, the government is also clearing 20,000 hectares of idle farmland—particularly in areas previously affected by insecurity—and installing irrigation and rainwater-harvesting systems to support year-round farming.

Commercial farmers will also benefit from the scheme, receiving fertilisers at a 60% subsidy, paying ₦30,000 per bag, in a bid to encourage large-scale food production while prioritising smallholders.

Dabo revealed that agriculture accounts for ₦100 billion (14%) of Kaduna’s 2025 budget—exceeding the 10% benchmark of the Maputo Declaration—highlighting the state’s strong commitment to agricultural development.

He also referenced the recent commissioning of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Kaduna by the Vice President, saying the facility would enhance local value addition and agro-processing.

In a further boost to farmer resilience, all 100,000 beneficiaries of the fertiliser scheme will be automatically enrolled in an agricultural insurance policy to protect against drought, pests, or crop failure.

“This is a lesson learned from the ginger blight crisis,” Dabo noted. “Insurance will protect our farmers from total loss going forward.”

He concluded by reaffirming Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to people-centered governance:

“These interventions prove that Kaduna is on course to feed the nation.”