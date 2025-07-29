Kaduna Govt, foundation launch free health insurance for 200 vulnerable residents

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — In a move to improve healthcare access for underserved communities, the Kaduna State Government, in collaboration with the Kaka Foundation, has launched a free one-year health insurance scheme for 200 vulnerable residents of Kaduna North Local Government Area.

The scheme, officially flagged off on Monday at Arewa House, Kaduna, is being implemented through the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) in partnership with the Kowa Namu Ne Foundation. The initiative prioritizes women—especially pregnant mothers—who make up over 70 percent of the initial beneficiaries.

Speaking at the launch, Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, described the programme as a “life-saving and poverty-reducing initiative” that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to inclusive healthcare.

“Over 75 percent of health spending in Nigeria is out-of-pocket. This pushes poor families deeper into poverty during medical emergencies. This initiative brings real relief and demonstrates the power of partnerships between government and communities,” Balarabe said.

A public health physician herself, Dr. Balarabe noted that the state is scaling up efforts to extend health insurance to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and workers in the informal sector.

“Our guiding principle is simple: health is wealth. A healthy society is more productive, more secure, and better equipped to drive national development,” she added.

The initiative was spearheaded by Abdulazeez Abubakar Kaka, Chairman of the APC Stakeholders Forum and founder of Kowa Namu Ne Foundation. Originally planned for 100 enrollees, the number was doubled after consultations with KADCHMA’s Director-General.

“Many of our enrollees are pregnant women,” Kaka said. “The statistics on maternal mortality in poor households are alarming. This initiative is a direct response to that challenge.”

He praised Governor Uba Sani’s leadership and KADCHMA’s support, emphasizing that sustainable healthcare delivery requires strong public-private collaboration.

“This programme wouldn’t have been possible without the enabling environment provided by the Governor and his team. We call on more individuals and organizations to join this effort,” Kaka said.

He also revealed plans to scale up the scheme to reach 1,000 beneficiaries, with a long-term vision of national expansion.

“With the right support—financial, intellectual, and spiritual—we can extend this impact even further. This is just the beginning,” he stated.

Dr. Balarabe commended KADCHMA’s ongoing grassroots mobilisation efforts, especially among informal sector workers, calling the scheme a key step toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kaduna State.

Organisers confirmed that the insurance scheme will run for one year and cover comprehensive primary healthcare services for all beneficiaries.