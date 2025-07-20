JusticeForCoastalRoad: Protesters demand fair compensation for demolitions

…Claim over $250m in property losses linked to Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

LAGOS — The hashtag #JusticeForCoastalRoad has surged to the top of trending topics on X (formerly Twitter) in Nigeria, as a coalition of aggrieved citizens takes to the streets and social media to demand fair compensation for properties demolished to pave the way for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The group, operating under the banner of the Coalition of Concerned Individuals, held a peaceful protest on Thursday, July 17, in Lagos, calling on the government to address what they described as “gross injustice” and to provide adequate compensation to affected property owners.

The protesters lamented the widespread demolition of homes and businesses, claiming that many victims have either received no compensation or were inadequately compensated for their losses. Some affected individuals are reportedly pursuing legal redress, with cumulative claims exceeding $250 million.

Speaking during the protest, the coalition’s spokesperson, Mr. Shina Loremika, said the government’s approach raises serious concerns about disregard for due process and the violation of property rights.

“The manner in which this project has been implemented suggests that the government believes it can dispossess citizens of their properties without due process or adequate compensation. That is unacceptable in a democracy,” Loremika stated.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project is a massive infrastructure initiative aimed at linking coastal states through a high-speed transport corridor. However, the demolitions associated with its implementation have sparked widespread outcry.

Civil society organizations, activists, and property owners have criticized the government for allegedly prioritizing infrastructure development over the welfare of its citizens.

Earlier protests were held in areas like Okun-Ajah in Lagos, where residents and business owners decried what they called an “unjust displacement” without restitution. Thursday’s protest builds on that momentum, amplifying the concerns to a national level through social media mobilization under the trending hashtag.

The protesters are demanding an immediate review of the compensation process, restoration of due process, and a human-centered approach to national development projects.

“The government cannot continue to ignore the human cost of development,” Loremika said. “We are not against progress, but development must be inclusive, transparent, and just.”