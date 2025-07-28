Justice Bello cautions young lawyers against misconduct

Former Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Ishaq Bello, has warned young lawyers to shun unwholesome practices which could lead to their being stopped from practicing law.

According to him, they should run away from misconduct that could ruin their reputation amd law practice.

Justice Bello, who spoke at an inaugural seminar organised for young lawyers and new wigs by the Nigerian Bar Association Mentorship Committee, warned against practices that could bring them before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC.

Justice Bello, who shared his experience during his days as a young lawyer with the new wigs said, “You can be stopped from practicing law, if you engage in unwholesome practices.

“I hope we will not meet at the LPDC. You have qualified as a lawyer but you can be stopped from practicing”.

The Chain of the Committee and the Attorney-General of Ondo State and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kayode Ajulo, SAN, commended the NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, for coming up with the idea of seminar for the new wigs.

According to him, the mentorahip programme is not o ly for new wigs but also for lawyers who want to progress amd make good success in the law profession.

“This mentorship programme is not only for new wigs, it’s for all lawyers but the major concentration is for the new wigs. It is for all lawyers, especially, lawyers that are aspiring to be great. After your graduation from law school, you need mentorship to progress and make good success in this ptofession.

“This is the inaugural programme for these new wigs and I also happen to be the first chairman of the mentorship committee. The NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, in his wisdom, chose me to chair this committee. I commend the president for his thoughtfulness on this initiative of bringing ourselves together to mentor these new wigs”.