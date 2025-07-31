Just in: Appeal court affirms Aiyedatiwa’s election as Ondo governor

—– Gov hails judiciary, thank Ondo people

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure, has affirmed the election of Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Dr. Olayide Adelami as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ondo State in the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

This was sequel to the dismissal of the appeals of some political parties against the judgment of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal of June 4, 2025, which affirmed the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

Recall that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Social Development Party (SDP) had filed appeals against the judgment of the tribunal, asking for the invalidation of the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

The Appeal court judges, Justice Nimpar Yargata, Justice K.I. Amadi and Justice I.M. Sani, unanimously struck out the appeals, for not substantiating the claims of non compliance with the Electoral Act.

They, held that the appellants failed to prove their allegations against the election as they did not show how their claims affected the election in the various polling units, wards and local government areas where the election took place.

Also, the appellate court also ruled that the parties abandoned their cases as there were no credible witnesses called at the tribunal to back up their claims of widespread irregularities in the various polling units.

It therefore affirmed the judgments of the tribunal on all the cases and declared Dr. Aiyedatiwa and Dr. Adelami as the elected Governor and Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

The judges awarded cost of N1.5m against the appellants.

In an interview after the judgement, Governor Aiyedatiwa, described it as a welcome development, commending the Appeal Court justices for the painstakingly going through the cases and delivering detailed unanimous judgments.

Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God and the people of Ondo State, adding that the judgment of the Appeal Court has reaffirmed the will of the people.

He said “I give glory to Almighty God who orchestrated this journey from the beginning and used the good people of Ondo State.

“Over 366,000 residents gave us their mandate on November 16 last year to continue governing this state as the seventh democratically elected governor.

“That mandate was validated by the tribunal and has now been reaffirmed by the Appeal Court.

“While some political parties tried to overturn the people’s decision through the backdoor, the judiciary has fulfilled its role by upholding the choice made by the majority of voters across the 18 local government areas of the state,” he said.

The governor appreciated his deputy and his team of lawyers, as well as APC leaders and members, for their support.