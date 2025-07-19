Julius Berger, WACT-APM Terminals, NPA, others collaborate with PFSOFN to enhance Port security

By Godwin Oritse

The leadership of the Port Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria (PFSOFN) has partnered with key industry stakeholders — including WACT-APM Terminals in Onne, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and Julius Berger to successfully host the 10th PFSOFN Conference, recently held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.



In a statement, Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Adewole Gege, acknowledged Julius Berger, WACT-APM and NPA’s significant contributions to the event’s success. He noted that their involvement underscores the importance these organizations place on port security as an integral part of their operations.



“This marks the first time the Forum has received such robust support from stakeholders directly involved in port activities across the country,” Gege stated. “We deeply appreciate the efforts of Julius Berger, WACT-APM, NPA, and all other partners who collaborated with us this year.”



He further expressed optimism for continued and expanded partnerships in the coming years, emphasizing the critical role of joint efforts in strengthening maritime security within Nigeria’s ports.