Judiciary remains last hope of the oppressed – Action Collective

…Group Hails Court’s Ruling on Akpoti-Uduaghan Suspension

The Action Collective, a prominent civic advocacy organization, has lauded the recent court ruling declaring the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate as unconstitutional and illegal, describing it as a reaffirmation that the Nigerian judiciary remains the last hope of the oppressed.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, and made available to the press on Friday, July 4, 2025, the group praised the court’s decision ordering Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s immediate reinstatement. It described the ruling as a testament to the strength and independence of the judiciary in defending democratic values and protecting citizens’ rights against institutional overreach.

“This ruling is a major victory not just for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, but for all Nigerians who suffer from arbitrary decisions by public institutions,” Onyejuwe stated. “It sends a strong message that justice is still possible in Nigeria, even in the face of power, privilege, and political influence. The court has once again demonstrated courage, integrity, and commitment to the Constitution.”

The Action Collective emphasized that the judgment would reinforce public confidence in the judiciary and serve as a deterrent to institutions inclined to act outside the law. It called on public officials and legislative bodies to uphold the rule of law and operate within constitutional limits.

“The judiciary will not allow impunity to hide behind official titles or parliamentary privilege,” the group warned.

It also encouraged Nigerians to continue seeking redress through legal and democratic channels, expressing confidence that the judiciary remains a reliable guardian of justice and democracy.

“We salute Honourable Justice Binta Nyako and the Federal High Court for rising to the occasion and restoring faith in the judiciary,” the statement concluded.