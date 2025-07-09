Judge’s absence stalls FIRS’ tax evasion case against Binance

The tax evasion charge filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) against Binance Holdings Limited could not be heard on Wednesday due to the absence of the judge.

The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, did not sit because he was said to be on another official engagement.

The matter, which was scheduled for the continuation of the cross-examination of the 3rd prosecution witness, was, however, adjourned until Oct. 14 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Binance Holdings Limited was, on July 12, 2024, re-arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on tax evasion allegations.

Nigerian representative of Binance, Ayodele Omotilewa, who was docked, took a plea on behalf of the company before Justice Nwite.

He pleaded not guilty to the four counts.

The re-arraignment before the judge followed the discharge of the cryptocurrency firm’s executive, Tigran Gambaryan, and his fleeing colleague, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from the alleged offence.

Justice Nwite, in a ruling on June 14, 2024, discharged and struck out Gambaryan and Anjarwalla’s names from the charge after FIRS’ counsel, Moses Ideho, filed a fresh amended charge wherein Binance is listed as the sole defendant.

The amended charge was dated June 13, 2024, but filed June 14, 2024.

NAN reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is also prosecuting the cryptocurrency company on allegations bordering on money laundering offences.

The anti-graft agency had accused Binance of money laundering to the tune of $35.4 million. (NAN)