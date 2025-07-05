Jude Chukwuka’s emotional 60th birthday celebration

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood legend Jude Chukwuka was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude on Monday, as friends, family, and colleagues surprised him with a 60th birthday party. The actor, known for his versatility in films and TV series, was unaware of the celebration planned for him. He was surprised with a party at a venue he thought was for a business meeting.

The shock on Jude’s face was too eclectic that he couldn’t hold back his tears. He looked at everyone and shook his head, never believing he could be so caught unaware with a surprised party. Unknown to him, his wife had been part of those who planned the surprise party all along. After he recovered from the shock, Chukwuka thanked everyone for their heartfelt tributes and well-wishes, saying “This is the greatest day of my life after many decades.”

The event put together by a few friends and anchored by Khris Yarn, was attended by notable figures, including Ayo Adesanya, Vivian Metchie, and Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Righteousman and his wife . Others were Carol Cee, Emdee David, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Dr Joseph Effiong, Kola KB Austin, Josiah Chucks and Emdee David.

Chukwuka’s 60th birthday marks a significant milestone, and he believes that life actually begins at 60. With a career spanning decades and numerous notable roles, Jude Chukwuka continues to inspire and entertain audiences.