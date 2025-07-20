Jubilation in Iviukhua as Police approves tactical command base to tackle insecurity

— Community Leaders Laud Edo CP for Swift Response to Security Plea

By Kingsley Omonobi

The people of Iviukhua community in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, erupted in jubilation over the weekend following the official approval by the Nigeria Police Force for the establishment of a Tactical Command Base in the area.

The development, which was confirmed during a visit by the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, has been widely hailed by residents and community leaders as a major step in the fight against rising incidents of kidnapping, herdsmen attacks, and other security threats in the area.

For years, Iviukhua and its surrounding communities have been plagued by violent crimes, including assaults on farmers, abductions, and intimidation by criminal elements—leading to widespread fear and a sharp decline in agricultural and economic activities.

The deteriorating security situation had prompted the Iviukhua leadership to formally request the establishment of a police tactical formation to restore safety and public confidence.

In an appreciation letter addressed to the Edo State Commissioner of Police and signed on July 19, the community expressed deep gratitude for the swift approval of their application.

The letter, jointly endorsed by the Onogie of Iviukhua, High Chief Saliu Sule Izuagbe; the President General of the community, Most Senior High Chief Dr. Kennedy Izuagbe; and Ambassador Adamu Azimeyeh Emozozo, Nigeria’s former envoy to Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia who currently chairs the Iviukhua Security Council, hailed the CP’s decision as a defining moment.

“Your physical visit today to our community and subsequent communication of the Command’s approval has thrown Iviukhua and neighboring communities into wild jubilation,” the letter read.

The leaders assured the Police Command of the community’s full cooperation to ensure a smooth take-off of the tactical base, noting that the facility earmarked for the Command is currently being upgraded to meet world-class standards.

They also pledged continued support for the police and reaffirmed Iviukhua’s reputation for hospitality and community solidarity.

“This Command will be a legacy you will forever be proud of. Your name is now etched in the history of Iviukhua as a friend and partner in progress,” the letter added.

The move is expected to improve security not only in Iviukhua but across adjoining communities such as the Egori axis, long affected by criminal incursions.

Residents say the establishment of the Command Base marks the beginning of a new chapter for the region, signaling hope for safety, investment, and renewed agricultural activities.