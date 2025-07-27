Journalist launches magazine, to publish maiden issue Monday

Nigerian journalist and media consultant, Kingsley Alumona, has launched an independent news, entertainment, and literary magazine, named Naira Stories.



Alumona, founder and Managing Editor of the magazine, on Saturday in Ibadan, stated that Naira Stories is a print and online publication aimed at fostering independent journalism and creative storytelling, not just in Nigeria and Africa, but also globally.



The reporter said that the magazine was founded on the premise that news and literary narratives go beyond traditional storytelling, that they also encompass vital human spaces that shape everyday realities, adding, “This is why the magazine prides itself on the fluid currency through which uncommon stories are told and transported across the world.”



Alumona further said that though Naira Stories is based in Nigeria, its mission is to publish stories that African and global citizens can relate to, because, according to him, stories can unite, inspire, and humanise people and societies. In light of this, he added, “This is why we publish a wide range of news, entertainment, and literary content that caters to diverse tastes and creative forms.”



The reporter said that the print version of the magazine is published triannually, rotating among three literary genres in the following order ─ fiction, first issue; creative nonfiction, second issue; and memoir, third and last issue of the year.



He revealed that the maiden issue of the print magazine ─ a collection of fifteen short fictions from Nigerians ─ will be published on Monday, July 28. He added that aside from the print version, the web and digital versions will be published too.



He also revealed that the call for submissions for the second issue of the print magazine, which is nonfiction, is currently on, and encouraged creative writers across the world to submit their stories for publication.



He added, “Apart from the print submissions, submissions for the news and opinion sections and the online literary content are open as well.”



Aside from the triannual print magazine, he said that the online version of the magazine features daily general, entertainment, and literary news, as well as opinion articles. The online version also features regular fiction, nonfiction, drama, interviews, poetry, essays, and photography, and reviews.



The managing editor of the magazine noted that running a news and literary magazine is a noble endeavour that requires sustainable partnership and support, adding, “Because we are dedicated to publishing quality content, we seek ways of supporting our work. We do this through adverts and the support of our readers and benefactors.”

He urged news lovers and creatives to actively follow and engage the magazine across its social media pages, which he listed as Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp.



“The magazine has come to stay. Together, its readers, writers, contributors, partners, and everyone can make a difference in society through it,” he concluded.