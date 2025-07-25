Josiah Chibueze Mbachu alerts Qatar Airways after receiving double refund for cancelled flight

By Yinka Ajayi

Josiah Chibueze Mbachu, a Nigerian digital marketing professional respected for his integrity and influence, has used social media to notify Qatar Airways of an unexpected double refund issued after a cancelled flight. His transparent action is earning praise for demonstrating honesty in a situation where many may have chosen silence.

The incident began last week during a business trip to Doha, Qatar. Josiah had traveled to the Gulf nation for strategic meetings and, upon concluding his engagements, booked a return flight to Lagos via Qatar Airways. However, shortly after finalizing the payment, he realized a mistake in the selected travel date and time. Concerned about the error, he attempted to contact Qatar Airways to modify the booking. Unfortunately, those efforts to reach customer service were unsuccessful.

With no immediate resolution in sight and a need to return to Nigeria promptly, Josiah opted to cancel the booking entirely. Qatar Airways responded, confirming that a refund would be processed. Despite a small deduction for processing, more than 95% of the ticket amount was approved for return, with the airline stating it would be completed within 30 days. Josiah agreed to the terms and resumed his schedule.

Upon returning to Lagos, Josiah received an email notification on July 23rd, 2024, informing him that the refund had been completed. As a routine check, he logged into his bank account to verify the transaction, only to discover that the refund had been processed twice, with two identical amounts credited to his account.

Rather than ignore the error, Josiah decided to take responsibility. Unable to reach Qatar Airways through their official customer service channels, he recorded a short video explaining the situation. In the video, which he shared across his social platforms, he tagged Qatar Airways and appealed for the airline to get in touch through the email address or phone number he used when making the booking.

Josiah made it clear that his intention was to do the right thing. He explained that he had received two identical refunds instead of one and wanted to return the extra amount. With no success reaching the airline through traditional means, he hoped the video would help connect him with the appropriate team.

“I got two refunds instead of one, and I’ve not been able to reach anyone directly. That’s why I’m putting this out here. I want to return the extra payment, and I hope someone at Qatar Airways sees this and reaches out,” he said.

His message struck a chord online, where followers and fellow professionals commended his ethics and applauded the way he used his influence. Known for leveraging digital platforms for brand growth and social responsibility, Josiah’s actions further cement his reputation as a trustworthy voice in Nigeria’s digital space.

“This isn’t about gaining attention,” he added. “I understand how digital media works. Sometimes it’s the fastest way to get the right eyes on a genuine issue. If someone from Qatar Airways sees this, I’m ready to return what doesn’t belong to me.”

In a time when technology, travel, and personal branding often collide, Josiah’s response offers a rare reminder that integrity still leads. His quick, honest reaction and willingness to be held accountable have made this more than a customer service moment, it’s a public example of character in motion.