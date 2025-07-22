JOHESU warns members, backs NLC, TUC on health sector crisis

By Chioma Obinna

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (JOHESU/AHPA) has expressed full support for recent positions taken by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), warning its members to prepare for possible industrial action over ongoing policy violations and unresolved issues in the health sector.

In a statement signed by JOHESU Chairman, Martin Egbanubi, and National Secretary, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, the union accused the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) of issuing an unwarranted 21-day strike ultimatum and attempting to undermine existing labour laws and agreements for its own interests.

“It is unacceptable for the NMA, which represents less than five percent of the health workforce, to attempt to dominate the sector,” the statement read, alleging that NMA’s actions are often supported by sympathizers in the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and other government agencies.

JOHESU also criticized the NMA for seeking the withdrawal of circulars from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) that favor JOHESU members, especially those related to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), calling the move unfair and inconsistent with global best practices.

The union condemned attempts by the NMA to prevent the appointment of non-physicians—such as pharmacists and optometrists—as hospital consultants, describing the move as discriminatory and retrogressive. “Our members, including holders of the Pharm.D and O.D. degrees, are highly trained professionals deserving of full recognition,” the statement added.

JOHESU further cited delays in the implementation of the October 29, 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which includes raising the retirement age of health workers to 65 years and 70 for consultants. It alleged that the FMoH had formed a committee to implement the agreement, but with disproportionate representation from physician-led groups.

“It is wrong for a committee meant to implement an agreement with JOHESU to be dominated by the NMA and similar bodies, sidelining the majority of the workforce,” the union said.

The group also opposed efforts to restrict the extended retirement age solely to medical and dental consultants, saying such action contradicts the MoU.

JOHESU warned that continued favoritism or concessions to what it called “undue pressure” from the NMA would be met with proportionate industrial response. It called on the Minister of Labour and Employment to step in and prevent the breakdown of industrial harmony.

The union emphasized that only its members can negotiate or modify their own rights and benefits and placed them on alert for “legitimate resistance” to any breaches of the MoU or threats to their professional welfare.

“We will deploy all lawful means to defend our members’ rights and uphold the sanctity of agreements reached in good faith,” the statement concluded.