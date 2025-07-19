Joan Johnson yearns for romantic roles in Nollywood

By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising actress, Joan Johnson has expressed her desire to play romantic roles in movies, particularly those that involve kissing and cuddling scenes. Despite her talent and experience in playing gangster and school girl roles, Johnson feels that she hasn’t been given the opportunity to showcase her romantic side on screen.

The actress is confident that she would excel in romantic roles, stating, “I hardly get romantic roles. I don’t know why, but I am actually very good with romance.” Johnson therefore challenged filmmakers to give her a chance to prove her mettle, asserting that she loves romance and would become a favorite among producers if given the opportunity.

In addition to her acting career, Johnson has discovered a new talent for hosting red carpet events. Due to economic challenges in the country, she has had to explore other avenues to survive, and hosting events has become a new passion for her. Johnson recently hosted an event in Benin Republic and is set to host another one tonight, feeling proud and excited about her newfound talent.