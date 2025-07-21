JCI re-accredits EHA Clinics Kano for ambulatory care

…Marks 7 years of excellence

By Etop Ekanem

Kano—As EHA Clinics marks its 7th anniversary, the organisation has announced the re-accreditation of its Kano clinic by the Joint Commission International (JCI), a reaffirmation of its commitment to global best practices in patient safety and quality of care.

This achievement is especially significant as EHA Clinics Kano remains the only JCI-accredited ambulatory care clinic in Sub-Saharan Africa. The 2025 audit extended its scope to include the Kano facility’s Dental and Eye Care services, both of which now meet JCI’s stringent international standards.

“To receive JCI re accreditation during our anniversary season is a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come. This re-accreditation reinforces what we’ve always stood for—excellence without compromise.” said Dr. Ifunanya Ilodibe, CEO/CMO, at EHA Clinics.

Also speaking, Dr. Mujidat Babah, Senior Manager, Clinical Services, said: “Re-accreditation is not automatic. It is earned through rigorous audits, discipline, and an unrelenting commitment to safety and quality. This milestone is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit. The positive feedback, especially around our quality audit processes, validates the immense effort we’ve invested.”

Founded in 2018, EHA Clinics set out to raise the bar for primary healthcare by delivering integrated, technology-driven, patient-centered care. Over the past seven years, the organization has expanded services and locations while staying true to its mission of making quality healthcare accessible, safe, and consistent.

“We’re proud to set a benchmark for excellence in ambulatory care and hope our journey inspires others across the region.” added Ilodibe.