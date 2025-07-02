JAMB to set 2025 admission cut-off points July 8

UTME candiates.

…As It Holds Policy Meeting on Admissions

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will set the 2025 admission cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and monotechnics on July 8, 2025.

The admission benchmarks will be determined during this year’s policy meeting scheduled to hold at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre (formerly International Conference Centre), Abuja.

JAMB made the announcement on Wednesday evening via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“The 2025 Policy Meeting holds on 8th July, 2025 at Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja. The Policy Meeting is the gathering of stakeholders where policy guidelines and other relevant regulations on admission are discussed and ratified for the next academic year.

“Please note that attendance is strictly by invitation, however you can follow us on our social media handles for live coverage,” the statement read.

The annual policy meeting brings together key stakeholders in the education sector, including heads of tertiary institutions, to deliberate and set guidelines for the upcoming admission cycle.

At the meeting, JAMB and institutional leaders will finalise the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scores—commonly referred to as cut-off marks—required for admission into various tertiary institutions.

The event will also provide a platform for JAMB to collaborate with vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts to coordinate admission processes and release official guidelines and timelines, including deadlines for registration, applications, and related procedures.

In addition, JAMB is expected to announce the best-performing candidates in the 2025 UTME during the meeting.