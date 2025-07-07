I’ve no guber ambition; Tinubu’s re-election paramount – NDDC chair, Ogbuku

By Jimitota Onoyume, Daniel Abia and Ochuko Akuopha

Against the widespread rumour of his future political interest in 2028, the managing Director and chief executive officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku said he has no ambition for the Bayelsa State guber race.

Ogbuku however enjoined those clamouring for his declaration for the race called on those supporters to channel their energy into supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

Speaking at the occasion of a world press conference to mark the 25th anniversary of NDDC in Asaba, Delta state, on this day, Ogbuku said, “I want to say I never told anybody I’m contesting the election.

“For now, Mr President has given me an assignment, and the assignment I have is to do the job of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC. And my interest for now is to ensure that I have the concentration to do this job according to the dictates of Mr President to serve the people of the Niger Delta.

“If there is any election I’m interested in, I believe everybody will ask why. The election I’m interested in is Mr President’s reelection. Because of those who talk about running for election, if Mr President does not win, how do I win an election? So Mr President must win”, he said.

According to him, President Tinubu’s election “is in front of me right now. So all those politicians who try to distract us by putting in the newspapers and all that.. Not only the politicians, even the people of the State who try to have some billboards trying to campaign on our behalf, I want to plead with them to convert that energy to campaign for Mr President for him to win reelection”, he concluded.