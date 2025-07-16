Itsekiri group to showcase cultural heritage at Convention

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Itsekiri National Congress (INC-USA) has said that it was ready to showcase its rich cultural heritage to the world.

To achieve this, it said a convention would soon be organised.

A communique signed and made available to Journalists by the Publicity Secretary, Mr Osuyi Uyinmwen, urged Itsekiri anywhere they are in the world to ensure they protect and maintain their customs and traditions, which he said is the only way they can be protected.

He said “The Itsekiri National Congress, INC-USA) is organizing its 2025 inaugural Convention at the Hyatt Regency, Miami, United States of America.

“The four-day event, which will kick start on the 29th of August 2025, will come to a close on the 31, August 2025 with a gala night that will showcase the innovation and initiatives of the Itsekiri nation.

“It will also feature activities that will promote the rich Itsekiri cultural heritage of Warri Kingdom with the theme, “A powerful celebration of Culture, leadership and Unity” which will represent a pivotal moment in the Itsekiri communities in diaspora as well as highlighting the community’s commitments to the kingdom.”

According to Uyinmwen, Interested international guests are encouraged to request invites after the purchase of tickets, as the delectable singer, Omawumi, will be on ground to entertain guests at the August event.