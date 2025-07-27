‘It’s time to work,’ Sanwo-Olu swears in 57 council chairmen

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Sunday swore in newly elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the 20 local government areas(LGAs)and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs).

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Sports Ground of the Governor’s Office, Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged the council leaders to deliver inclusive governance, fairness, and quality leadership at the grassroots.

He charged them to uphold trust, accountability, and to use the autonomy granted to local governments wisely for the benefit of their communities.

“This is not the time for politics, govern with empathy and equity regardless of those who voted or those who did not vote for you.

“You have been called to service and I strongly believe that you will deliver good governance being the closest government to the people.

“We have given you the platform, the tools and the opportunity. This is not the time for politics, it is a time to work.

“I urge all of you to use your office to drive the THEMES+ development agenda in your various councils. Govern with empathy and equity,” he said.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to support and train the newly elected officials to help them maximise their leadership potential.

He also advised them to be deliberate and thorough in constituting their cabinets, stressing the need to appoint competent and people-oriented individuals.

“Your emergence is a call to duty,” Sanwo-Olu said adding, “You must show Lagosians that they made the right choice.

“Be deliberate about service delivery and align with our vision of a greater Lagos,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Bolaji Robert, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, said the election results reflected public confidence in the newly elected leaders.

“The victory of today’s sworn-in chairmen and their deputies is not just political, it is a demonstration of public trust and a call to deepen democracy at the grassroots,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the new council leaders, the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Mr Sesan Olowa, expressed gratitude to the governor for creating an enabling environment and for his continued support for local governance.

“We are grateful to the electorate for this mandate and to governor Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support.

“We assure the people that we will not disappoint—we will deliver grassroots governance that works for all,” Olowa said.

The event drew party leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, and residents who gathered to witness the historic ceremony. (NAN)