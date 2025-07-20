It’s shameful former president died in foreign hospital – Anglican Bishop Fagbemi

…Laments Nigeria’s collapsing healthcare system, insecurity

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Bishop of the Diocese of Owo, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Stephen Fagbemi, has described as shameful the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in a foreign hospital, condemning the persistent failure of Nigerian leaders to develop the nation’s healthcare system.

Speaking during the first session of the 15th Synod of the diocese at St. John’s Anglican Church, Iyere in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Bishop Fagbemi said it was a national disgrace that past leaders, including Buhari, relied on medical care abroad while ordinary Nigerians suffer under a broken health system.

“It is definitely a very sad situation,” he said. “The healthcare system in Nigeria is practically inaccessible to the average citizen. There’s not enough care, and it’s as though if the poor die, they die—nobody cares.”

Fagbemi criticized political leaders for routinely travelling abroad for treatment at public expense, while Nigerian hospitals remain underfunded and unequipped to handle basic medical needs.

He noted that despite over six decades of independence, Nigeria still lacks a world-class hospital that could treat a former president.

“How do you explain that after President Yar’Adua died in office in 2010, then Jonathan spent six years, Buhari another eight, and now another government is in power — yet no standard hospital was built in all that time where a president could be treated in Nigeria?” he asked.

“If the rich can always go abroad for treatment, what happens to the rest of us? It’s our money they use for these trips while government hospitals rot away. After 65 years of independence, this should not still be our story.”

The bishop called for urgent government attention to revamp the healthcare sector and end the reliance on foreign medical services.

In addition, Fagbemi urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive steps to address the country’s deteriorating security situation.

He called for increased investment in intelligence, surveillance, and coordination among security agencies to stem the tide of killings and abductions across the country.

“The government must rise to the occasion and stop the killings. The figures of lives lost are heartbreaking,” he said.

“We plead with the federal government to invest in intelligence gathering and provide the necessary equipment for our security forces. The forests should not become havens for criminals. They must be flushed out to make our communities safe again.”

The bishop emphasized the need for a unified security strategy, urging the government to ensure that citizens can travel safely across the country, whether during the day or at night, without fear of abduction or violence.