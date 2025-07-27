It’s hard to find a decent man in Nigeria — Uriel Oputa speaks out

By Ayo Onikoyi

Reality TV star and media personality Uriel Oputa has sparked fresh debate online with her candid take on the challenges many Nigerian women face in the search for committed partners. In a frank statement on a podcast known as “NIX Outside The Box” Uriel didn’t mince words as she called out Nigerian men who believe that one woman can never be enough for them — a mindset she says fuels the country’s growing community of unmarried women.

“You see some women in Nigeria now, from 35 to 40 and even older, and they’re still single. I’m talking about beautiful, intelligent women,” she said. “Why? It’s because it’s hard to find a decent man in Nigeria these days. It all boils down to this culture we have — this idea that there’s always something better out there. But the truth is, there’s nothing better.”

Despite her criticism, Uriel was quick to express her genuine love for Nigerian men. “I adore Nigerian men — honestly, I do. There’s no one like them anywhere in the world,” she said. “But when I hear a man say he can’t be sexually committed to one woman, I can’t keep quiet.”

For Uriel, the issue goes deeper than men’s declarations about their “nature” — it’s about the choices they make when choosing a partner. She believes too many men focus on superficial qualities when dating, rather than substance and character.

“A lot of men in Nigeria don’t date for substance. They date for what they see — hips, waist, face — all the packaging. Then later, they’re either bored or tempted by the next ‘better package’ because they didn’t choose what really matters: the mind, the values, the depth,” she explained.

Uriel had a clear message for Nigerian men who say they can’t settle down. “If I could sit with any of these men today, I’d tell them straight: try a different kind of woman. Try dating for depth, not just physique. You might just find the commitment you claim you can’t handle.”

She urged men to stop blaming their “nature” for commitment issues and instead reflect on the type of women they choose to pursue. “Sometimes we need to stop blaming our nature and start checking our choices,” she concluded.

With her honest words, Uriel is shining a light on an uncomfortable truth that many women quietly share — and her call for deeper, more meaningful relationships is one that resonates far beyond her millions of followers.