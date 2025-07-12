It’s good for democracy  —  Gbajabiamila welcomes ADC opposition coalition

Femi Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by Nigeria’s opposition coalition as a welcome development and good for democracy, warning that the absence of a viable opposition could lead to a one-party state.

Gbajabiamila made the remark while speaking to journalists after casting his vote in the Lagos State local government elections held on Saturday in Surulere.

“It’s a welcome development with the coalition. It’s not the first time we’re seeing this. It’s a welcome development. In every democracy, we must have some level of opposition otherwise we’ll run into a one-party state. But I’m not sure where it would go,” he said.

Earlier this month, key opposition figures formally adopted the ADC as their political platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The event marked a symbolic handover of the ADC structure by its long-time chairman, Ralph Nwosu, who presented party membership cards to former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, introducing them as interim national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

The coalition meeting was attended by prominent politicians including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi; former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi; and notable figures like Dino Melaye, Dele Momodu, Solomon Dalung, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Emeka Ihedioha, and retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Politicians from other opposition parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were also present, signalling growing momentum around the ADC-led coalition.

Gbajabiamila cast his ballot at PU 014, Elizabeth Fowler Memorial High School in the Adeniran Ogunsanya area of Surulere. Arriving at the polling unit at 12:28 p.m. alongside supporters and officials, he voted by 12:31 p.m. in an election he described as peaceful but marked by low voter turnout.

“So far, I’ve seen peace, I’ve seen quiet, I’ve seen free and fair election. A little bit disappointed about the turnout which is where we need to work on. There is general low turnout from what I’ve seen,” he said.

He added that many Nigerians do not yet fully grasp the importance of local government elections, which he described as even more consequential than national polls.

“Perhaps because people don’t understand fully the importance of local government elections, which is even more important than any other election. We need to sensitise our people. We need to educate them about the importance of grassroots government.”

Gbajabiamila concluded by reaffirming the peaceful conduct of the election: “But so far, it’s peaceful and quiet. It’s free and fair. There are no skirmishes anywhere and that’s what we all want for any election.”

