It’s anyone but Tinubu for President in 2027 – Lamido

Sule Lamido.

…says, I support the coalition, but will remain in PDP

John Alechenu

ABUJA: Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has said he remains open to any democratic arrangement by patriotic Nigerians to end President Bola Tinubu’s reign in 2027.

Lamido said this in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday.

He explained that although he fully supports the coalition of opposition parties which has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with Senator David Mark as Chairman, he will remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), based on principle.

According to him, he would be going against a personal principle if he abandons the PDP, which he helped build from scratch, for “ingrates” to kill and bury.

Lamido said, “ Yes. I’m open to any arrangement that can confront the APC and rescue Nigeria. I’ll support those who share that goal. I’ll campaign with them. But my platform is the PDP. Even though it’s very sick, I will stay and fight for its survival.”

While commenting on the decision of Senator David Mark to resign his membership of the PDP, the former Governor said, “David Mark made his sacrifice by stepping away.

“Mine is different—I choose to stay and fight. We’re all making sacrifices in different ways for the same objective.

“My take is simple: I want a united, secure, safe, and prosperous Nigeria. That’s what I truly want.”

He reiterated that, no matter what happens, the PDP will outlive the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and his cohorts who were currently holding it to ransom.

Lamido alleged that Wike, along with a handful of other “ingrates”, were working hand in glove with President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a bid to feed on PDP’s carcass should they succeed in killing it.