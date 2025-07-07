Ralph Nwosu, former national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Ralph Nwosu, former national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), says the newly formed opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections is not aimed at President Bola Tinubu personally, but at reversing what he described as a deepening crisis of governance under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Sunday, Nwosu said the coalition adopted ADC as its political platform to present Nigerians with a genuine alternative to the current administration, which he accused of presiding over “despair, hunger, and economic stagnation.”

“The coalition is not only targeted at Tinubu. Tinubu as a person — we don’t have any problem with him, but with the administration of the country,” Nwosu clarified.

“The way APC has gone so far, no Nigerian, not just the people in politics, no Nigerian is happy.”

Nwosu painted a grim picture of the national mood, saying he had personally conducted an informal survey in churches, motor parks, airports, and roadside restaurants, all of which reflected widespread suffering.

“I did a survey from the church to the motor park to the airport to the bukas where I eat. Everybody — you can see it — despair, hunger,” he said.



“The people in government are living fat, building mansions and vacationing in all parts of the world, and spending money like never before.”

He accused the APC-led administration of running a “palliative economy” that fails to tackle systemic poverty while shielding political elites from the realities of ordinary Nigerians.

Nwosu also took aim at government spending priorities, especially the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

“We are spending N15 trillion — now revalued to over N20 trillion — on a road that cannot be completed or used in under 20 years. What kind of government is that?” he asked.

Emphasizing the need for a people-driven political revival, the ex-ADC chair insisted that the coalition was not about political ambition but about saving Nigeria’s democracy.

“The coalition is organic. It’s not about me. It’s not about people contesting for one thing or another. It’s about Nigerians. This is not the democracy our heroes fought for.”

He concluded with a poignant reflection on Nigeria’s political past, suggesting that late pro-democracy icons would have supported the opposition movement if alive.

“If Abiola was alive today, he would join the coalition. If Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was alive today, he would join the coalition,” Nwosu said.

Vanguard News