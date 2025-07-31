It will be tough to beat Tinubu in 2027 – Sen Olujimi

Senator Biodun Olujimi, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said it will be extremely difficult for any opposition party to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Olujimi described Tinubu as a “dyed-in-the-wool politician” whose depth and experience in Nigerian politics gives him a clear advantage ahead of the next presidential race.

“This is the first time we are having a dyed-in-the-wool politician as a politician. He knows his onions, he knows all of us, he’s been in the system for a very long time. It’ll be tough to beat him,” she said.

Olujimi highlighted Tinubu’s political history and influence across party lines, saying, “This is a man who has worked with everyone, who has been useful to everyone, who has had opportunities to assist government — beating him? Herculean task.”

In a separate interview with TVC, Olujimi explained the reasons behind her defection from the PDP to the APC, citing her admiration for the Tinubu administration’s resolve in making and standing by tough decisions.

“Well, the PDP journey was a very long journey. It was pleasurable at first, but then it became very torturous and very problematic,” she said. “And so it was time to move on. It was time to re-energise. It was time to reorder priorities.”

Olujimi, who represented Ekiti South in the Senate, praised Tinubu for remaining steadfast in the face of public criticism over difficult reforms.

“I have always been a proponent of government taking very tough decisions and standing behind those tough decisions,” she said. “This is the first time I will see a government take tough decisions, stand by it, and run with it. And that is the reason for which I have decided to pitch my tent.”

