Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has condemned the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing it as “unreasonable” and unjustified.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the former Anambra State governor questioned the logic behind Kanu’s prolonged incarceration, especially if the charges against him are based on verbal or non-violent offences.

“For every one of them, I mean, why is he still being held? It does not make sense to me,” Obi said, when asked whether he would support a political solution for the IPOB leader.

Obi expressed concern that Kanu’s alleged use of vulgar words should not warrant continued detention.

“Some people said that because he used vulgar words and everything. I’ve not seen it. They said he’s using vulgar words. But it doesn’t bother me. If I’m president, whether you call me a thief or an idiot, which they call me today, it doesn’t bother me.

My duty as a leader is for the common man — to put food on their table,” he stated.

Obi emphasized that if elected, his administration would prioritize dialogue and inclusive political engagement over military crackdowns or hardline tactics when addressing national agitation or insecurity.

“If there are people I can talk to, I’ll talk to them… Let’s say tomorrow we have a bandit operating in the North East, I’ll meet with him. But that is just to establish a link to say enough is enough. And afterwards, I’ll deal with it decisively.”

Obi’s comments come amid renewed public scrutiny over Kanu’s case, with growing calls for the federal government to pursue a non-violent, political resolution to the long-running Biafra agitation.

Vanguard News