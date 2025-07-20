‘It hurts so bad’ – Oliseh mourns as brother dies after brief illness

Oliseh

Former Super Eagles captain and head coach, Sunday Oliseh, is grieving the loss of his younger brother, Uche Oliseh, who passed away at the age of 51 following a brief illness with malaria.

The family confirmed the news in a statement released on Saturday, noting that Uche died on July 17.

“Uche was a cherished member of our family—deeply loved, kind-spirited, full of life, and devoted to those around him. He is survived by his four children, his parents, and siblings, including Churchill Oliseh and his immediate elder brother, Sunday Oliseh, former Nigerian footballer and national team coach,” the statement reads.

“The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and asks for continued prayers as we mourn this profound loss.”

Reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter), Sunday Oliseh expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his brother.

“Sadly, I lost my brother, Uche Levi Oliseh, on Thursday after a brief illness with malaria fever,” he wrote.

“It hurts so bad, like I have never felt before. I have over a million things that I would wanna talk, laugh and do with Uche, but sadly I cannot anymore.”

