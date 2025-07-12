ISWAP terrorist commander, Ibn Ali, surrenders; others killed in Borno – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says a high-profile terrorist commander identified as Ibn Ali has surrendered to troops with his weapons and cache of ammunition in Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Kangye said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted operations between July 4 and July 10 in the general areas of Platari, Sambisa Forest, and the Timbuktu triangle, eliminating scores of terrorists.

He said that a large number of terrorists, including adult males and females and children, also surrendered to troops as operational tempo heightened across the theatre.

According to him, troops also conducted operations in Gwoza, Kaga, Mafa, Ngala, Abadam, Bama, Biu, Konduga, Damboa, and Dikwa LGAs, as well as Madagali LGA of Adamawa.

“During the encounters, some terrorists were killed in action, five of their collaborators were arrested, while four kidnapped victims were rescued.

“Some quantities of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“They also retrieved and safely detonated some IEDs, while the sum of N822,500 was also recovered.

“Similarly, a high-profile terrorist commander identified as Ibn Ali surrendered to troops with his weapons and cache of ammunition in Bama LGA of Borno,” he said.

Kangye said the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces and other security agencies, intensified operations along both kinetic and non-kinetic lines across all theatres during the period under review with resounding outcomes.

In the Northwest, Kangye said the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, in conjunction with surface forces, had on July 10 conducted a major offensive operation during which scores of terrorist leaders and commanders were taken out in Zamfara.

He added that troops also eliminated some terrorists, apprehended five, and rescued two kidnapped victims during patrol operations.

In the North Central, Kangye said the troops of Operation Safe Haven killed some violent extremists, apprehended 18, and rescued seven kidnapped victims in Plateau.

According to him, some weapons, ammunition, and a vehicle, as well as motorcycles, were recovered from them.

“Relatedly, on July 6, troops, while on routine patrol, arrested a militia in an ambush position with the intent to attack commuters along Kafi-Abu-Rakwok Road in Gashish District in Barkin Ladi LGA of the state.

“Items recovered from him include one locally fabricated AK47 rifle, one AK47 magazine, and 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, amongst others.

“Also, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke eliminated some extremists in Makurdi, Guma, and Katsina-Ala, LGAs of Benue, as well as Karim Lamido, Takum, and Jalingo LGAs of Taraba.

“During the operations, troops eliminated some terrorists, arrested eight of them, and rescued two kidnapped victims,” he added.

Kangye said the troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over N263.8 million, including 198,482 litres of stolen crude oil, 63,846 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 947 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

He said the troops also discovered and destroyed 24 crude oil cooking ovens, 26 dugout pits, nine boats, 19 storage tanks, 21 drums, and 15 illegal refining sites.

According to him, eight oil thieves and other criminals were apprehended, while assorted arms and ammunition, as well as vehicles, were seized from the criminals.

In the Southeast, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operation UDO KA apprehended a sponsor and logistic supplier to the Mother Valley IPOB/ESN Camp in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.

He added that four suspected IPOB/ESN members/informants were arrested in the Ihiala and Ehime Mbano LGAs of Anambra and Imo states, respectively. (NAN)