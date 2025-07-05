Isimi Lagos Named One of Lagos’ Top 3 Real Estate Locations to Buy Now

Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s pioneering Wellness & Polo Country Estate, has been officially recognized as one of the Top 3 real estate locations to buy land in Lagos, according to a recent industry roundup highlighting high-growth and future-ready developments across the state.

The ranking underscores Isimi Lagos’ rising value as a transformative eco-community, blending nature, innovation, and intentional living. Spread across 229 hectares of fully titled land in the scenic Epe corridor, Isimi Lagos is quickly becoming the preferred destination for smart investors, lifestyle seekers, and visionaries who understand the future of real estate in Africa.

“This recognition validates the intentionality behind the Isimi Lagos vision, creating a city of the future that harmonizes with nature, wellness, and sustainable luxury,” said Olawale Ayilara, Founder & CEO of LandWey Investment Ltd, developers of Isimi Lagos.

With world-class features including:

• A polo field and equestrian center

• Helipad and jetty for air and water access

• Forest café, wine cellar, and farm shop

• A British-curriculum school and medical center

• Secure titled plots with flexible payment options

…Isimi Lagos stands at the intersection of luxury and long-term value.

Strategically located in Epe, one of Lagos’ fastest-growing corridors and anchored by infrastructural expansion including the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Alaro City, and the future Fourth Mainland Bridge, Isimi Lagos offers investors exceptional appreciation potential.

The estate also operates a membership model, giving subscribers exclusive access to curated experiences and ownership benefits.