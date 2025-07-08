IPOB rejects Umahi’s claim of negotiation for Kanu’s release

…Demands UN-Supervised Referendum

…Says Biafra freedom is non-negotiable, dismisses claims as propaganda

ABUJA — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has strongly rejected recent claims by Minister of Works, David Umahi, that negotiations are ongoing for the release of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, describing the remarks as “reckless, false, and contemptuous.”

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB warned against what it called “laughable propaganda” and “insulting narratives” suggesting that Kanu is seeking conditional release from the Nigerian government.

“There is no negotiation whatsoever that involves Mazi Nnamdi Kanu accepting any so-called ‘conditions’ from the Nigerian government. None. Absolutely none,” IPOB declared.

According to the statement, Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021 after being ”extraordinarily renditioned” from Kenya, is not seeking compromise or rehabilitation, but remains resolute in his demand for a United Nations-supervised referendum for Biafra’s independence.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a political mercenary, not a job seeker, and not a saboteur. He is a freedom fighter whose only demand is the right of Biafrans to determine their future through a plebiscite,” the group stated.

IPOB recounted Kanu’s alleged mistreatment under state custody, including years in solitary confinement, the loss of his parents, and prolonged legal battles it described as “judicial terrorism,” emphasizing that such a man “will not grovel for release under ridiculous conditions.”

The group also took a swipe at controversial figure Simon Ekpa, noting that his claim to be a “Biafran government in exile” had collapsed after he recanted in a Finnish court and admitted to being only a content creator.

“Let no one be deceived—Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will never abandon the struggle. His freedom must come through justice, not media manipulation or political gimmicks,” IPOB stressed.

The group warned Umahi and other government officials to stop peddling “false hopes” and reiterated that only a UN-supervised referendum could bring resolution to the agitation for Biafra.

“The Nigerian state is only deepening its crisis by continuing the illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Injustice will only breed more resistance,” the statement concluded.