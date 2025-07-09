IPOB distances itself from Biafra Govt-in-exile, reaffirms support for Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a strong statement reaffirming its loyalty to its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, while distancing the group from the activities of any parallel groups or individuals promoting what it described as an unauthorized version of the Biafran struggle.

In a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group cautioned against comparing Kanu’s long-standing efforts with what it called “unauthorized self-styled movements” operating outside Nigeria.

The group emphasized that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has remained consistent in advocating for discipline, non-violence, and legal processes in pursuit of Biafra’s self-determination, noting his continued incarceration despite international rulings in his favour.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has endured unlawful detention and legal persecution while maintaining his call for a peaceful and organized approach to the Biafra restoration movement,” the statement said.

The group reiterated that IPOB has no affiliation with any ‘Biafra Government in Exile’ or similar initiative, stressing that all IPOB directives come through officially recognized channels.

It added that any creation of parallel governance structures, issuance of identity cards, currencies, or the formation of armed groups is not endorsed by IPOB.

“Such actions do not reflect the ideology or directives issued by our leader. IPOB remains committed to a lawful and transparent struggle,” the statement noted.

IPOB appealed to Biafrans at home and abroad to be vigilant and to avoid being misled by groups or individuals not recognized by the movement’s leadership.

The statement further urged supporters to remain focused and united, emphasizing that IPOB’s mission is rooted in justice, rule of law, and respect for human rights.

“The ongoing detention of our leader despite international rulings is a concern that must not be distracted by uncoordinated activities or misrepresentation of our movement,” the group stated.

IPOB concluded by reaffirming its dedication to a peaceful pursuit of self-determination and called on the Nigerian government to respect the rule of law and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in compliance with relevant legal and human rights standards.