IPOB condemns killing of Ebonyians in Anambra, calls for unity, justice

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the recent killing of Igbo natives from Ebonyi State in Anambra, describing the incident as a tragic and painful loss that affects the entire Igbo community.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and extended condolences to the families of the victims. The group emphasized that those killed should not be viewed through the lens of state origin, but as members of one indivisible Igbo nation.

“Those killed were not just ‘Ebonyi indigenes’ in Anambra—they were Igbo sons, and we mourn them as our own brothers. No administrative boundary can separate us. We are one people,” the statement read.

IPOB urged the public and leaders alike to avoid rhetoric or actions that could promote division among Igbo communities, warning that internal conflict only serves to weaken the region.

The group also called for an independent investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killings and bring those responsible to justice. It said such a step would help provide closure to grieving families and restore confidence in security arrangements within the region.

While reiterating its commitment to peace and unity, IPOB appealed to communities to remain calm and avoid retaliatory or inflammatory responses. The organization stressed that restraint and dialogue are essential in moments of crisis.

“We encourage all Igbo people to stand together. Let this tragedy serve as a reminder that we must unite to protect our collective identity and future,” the statement said.

IPOB further acknowledged efforts by state governments and security agencies to address the situation and urged them to ensure justice is served transparently and without delay.

The group concluded by reaffirming its belief in peaceful advocacy and continued engagement with community leaders, elders, and civil society actors to promote harmony across the South East.

“Let us honour the memory of the departed by working together to ensure such a tragedy never happens again. United we stand, divided we fall,” the statement concluded.