Interswitch re-enacts person-to-person customer relations with new Never Stop TVC

By Juliet Umeh

In an era where automation and artificial intelligence have dominated customer relations, African integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch fears that the unique nuances of physical related customer relation may die if a conscious effort is not made to re-enact it.

This was demonstrated with the official launch of its new Masterbrand Television Commercial, TVC, alongside a comprehensive integrated marketing communication campaign anchored on its ‘Never Stop’ brand philosophy.

The TVC, which was unveiled in Lagos recently tells real-life stories of true African practices and forms part of the company’s ongoing brand evolution. The TVC also builds on Interswitch’s 20th-anniversary campaign.

Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele said this latest campaign adopts a human-centered approach, showcasing how the company’s technology quietly powers everyday life across sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, energy, and more.

The TVC tells real-life stories of Africans and was launched at an immersive, experience-focused event attended by media professionals, content creators, and industry partners.

Eromosele stated: “This commercial is not just a brand film; it is a cultural moment. It reflects who we are and why we exist, to enable progress, empower dreams, and fuel the heartbeat of commerce and connection across Africa. By humanizing our story, we are reinforcing that our impact goes far beyond technology; it lives in the everyday lives we touch.”

The film, centered on themes of trust, reliability, and steady impact, breaks away from product-centric advertising. Instead, it presents a deeply emotional narrative that resonates with the daily lives of Africans. Notably, the TVC was conceived, directed, and produced entirely by Africans, a deliberate choice that underscores the company’s belief that African stories are best told by African voices.

Speaking on the creative direction, Divisional Head, Brands, Communications, Content, and Storytelling at Interswitch, Tomi Ogunlesi, said: “In an age where automation is becoming increasingly glorified, we are essentially making a bet on human connection. We made a conscious choice to tell this story with heart, to let people see themselves, their families, and their daily hustle reflected on screen, and to connect the dots with how Interswitch powers the moments that matter. That’s what makes it real. That’s what makes it matter.”

Since its release, the campaign has gained significant traction across digital platforms, with viewers praising its emotional depth and authentic portrayal of African experiences. For many, it offers a renewed appreciation for Interswitch’s often-invisible role in enabling life’s meaningful moments.