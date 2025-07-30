Interswitch is CNBC’s Top Fintech Company in 2025

By Juliet Umeh

African integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has been named among the World’s Top Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista.

The Fintech firm was recognised for its global impact and resilience in a year of heightened scrutiny across the industry.

Published on CNBC’s global platform, the list spans payments, lending, insurtech, digital banking, and blockchain, among others.

Interswitch’s inclusion in the payments category places it among a select group of firms recognised for delivering meaningful innovation, maintaining system reliability, and demonstrating sustained impact in their markets.

The recognition reflects Interswitch’s deliberate and disciplined approach to building payment infrastructure that meets real economic needs. With its two-decade track record, the company continues to power critical financial services across public and private sectors, enabling individuals, businesses, and governments to transact with confidence across Nigeria and other African markets.

Interswitch Founder and Group Managing Director/CEO, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “Our focus has never been just about speed or scale for the sake of it. We have been intentional about building the systems and laying the rails that make payment and commerce work seamlessly. This recognition is timely, and it speaks to the work of every Interswitch stakeholder who has remained committed to our journey.”

From enabling government-led payment digitization to delivering secure contactless frameworks in transportation, and from expanding real-time lending rails to offering accessible APIs for developers and startups, Interswitch has maintained its role as a trusted infrastructure provider across industries.

Over the past year, the company has built infrastructure and platforms that have enabled the payment ecosystem across the continent. Its works also include deepened platform security, scaled onboarding for its cloud-native services, and reinforced its capacity to handle billions of transactions across switching, card services, and digital banking platforms with its flagship brands, Quickteller and Verve.

Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Cherry Eromosele, added:

“Interswitch has always been more than a product company; we design for longevity, for reliability, and for ecosystems. That’s what makes this recognition meaningful. It validates the philosophy behind how and why we build.”