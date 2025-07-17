Interpol probes importation of N3.3bn damaged solar panels

Detectives attached to the International Police Department (Interpol) of the Nigeria Police Force have commenced investigations into the importation of solar panels worth N3.3 billion, allegedly damaged by a typhoon, by a Chinese company.

To this end, plans have been concluded for a high-powered team of detectives to travel to China to liaise with their Chinese counterparts in tracking down the businessmen who perpetrated the act against unsuspecting Nigerian businessmen.

The damaged panels were reportedly imported by a middle-aged Nigerian businessman, Amuchi Obi, based at the popular Alaba International Market in Lagos, on behalf of over 50 traders in the market who had separately paid him for the business. However, it was learned that things took a turn after the panels arrived in Nigeria and were discovered to be damaged beyond repair.

Sources said that, as a result of the unfortunate development, the businessman who imported the goods on behalf of the traders was forced to go into hiding after fellow traders accused him of conniving with the fraudulent Chinese businessmen to import damaged panels. It was gathered that all efforts he made to prove his innocence failed, leaving him with no alternative but to flee from the market and engage the services of Interpol to either recover the money spent on the panels or compel the Chinese businessmen to supply genuine panels to his colleagues at Alaba International Market.

In a petition forwarded to the Inspector General of Police through his solicitor, B.O. Alaka, Esq., the businessman stated:

“Sometime in March 2025, our client contacted Hebei-Kewang Import and Export Trading Co. Ltd in a bid to purchase solar panels. He discussed with the company’s sales representatives, Anne Wang and Karen Li.

He specifically informed them about the models and capacity of the panels he intended to purchase, which they confirmed were available. Following this, payment was made and plans to import the goods were finalised. It was agreed that the goods would arrive in nine separate cargo containers filled with the agreed panel wattage.

“Our client proceeded to make payments in batches into the Deutsche (Hong Kong) bank account of Hebei-Kewang Import and Export Trading Co. Ltd, account number 9988001272902, and into another account at Citibank (Singapore), account number 1037040375552, as well as a third Hong Kong account, number 3996000334466.

“However, to our client’s greatest surprise, Hebei-Kewang, under the supervision of Anne Wang and Karen Li, having acknowledged receipt of the payments, shipped not only the wrong specifications but also outdated solar panels, contrary to the agreed terms. Most of the goods were delivered in terrible condition, unfit for use, and of no market value.

“Although disappointed, our client made several efforts to reach an amicable resolution. Eventually, the company agreed to export five containers of the correct solar panels as compensation to our client, whose life and livelihood are being threatened by other investors who contributed funds for the shipment.

“To our utter dismay, as of the date this petition was written, Hebei-Kewang, along with Anne Wang and Karen Li, have not delivered the agreed shipment and have flagrantly ignored repeated calls. Despite our client’s clearly expressed grievances, the company representatives have remained nonchalant and completely unbothered about fulfilling their obligations. They have shown total disregard for the matter, even as our client faces threats of prosecution from investors over the failed business deal.”

Efforts to reach the accused Chinese company failed, as the phone numbers provided by the complainant could not be connected.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Interpol, Lagos, Bode Ojajuni, confirmed the story, saying “We are investigating such a case, and our men will be going to China to engage with our Chinese counterparts. That’s all I can tell you for now.”