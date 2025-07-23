Integrate mental health into public health strategies, Nwabueze tells FG

By Innocent Anaba

Co-founder of Tilova for Africa, Mr. Martin Nwabueze, has called on the Federal Government to integrate mental health into the country’s public health strategies, following the rising cases of mental health conditions in Nigeria.



He noted that although Nigeria had made efforts to address “the mental health crisis through legislation like the Mental Health Act of 2021, which aims to improve services and protect the rights of people with mental health conditions,” there’s still much to be done.



The co-founder of Tilova for Africa, a non-profit, non-governmental charity organisation with headquarters in New Hampshire, USA, in a statement, urged the government to address the challenge through a combination of individual, community, and systemic interventions, including education and awareness, early intervention, community support, improved access to medicare, reduced stigma and discrimination, inclusive policies to deal with ignorance/illiteracy, inequality, safe and supportive environment, creation of employment or work force development and general alleviation of poverty, among others.



Nwabueze, a pharmacist, said: “It is crucial to improve the lives of Nigerians, particularly their mental well-being. A large portion of the Nigerian population is affected by various mental health conditions. In fact, it is estimated that about one in four Nigerians experience one mental health challenge or another.



“Unfortunately, access to adequate care and treatment is a huge problem. There is shortage of mental health experts in the country. Hospitals are lacking in equipment and many of our health professionals have left Nigeria because of poor renumeration and poor work environment.



“There is also the issue of stigma. Because of ignorance, if people hear that someone is having a mental health issue, he or she will be regarded as being mad. So, because of the serious stigma associated with mental in Nigeria, some individuals will not seek help or disclose their condition. So, naturally their problem will be worsened. That is why someone will park his car and jump into the Lagoon.



“I think it is a reflection of the general situation of the country. There is so much poverty or as someone said, poverty has been weaponised in the country. People worry about virtually everything in the people. What people take for granted in other crimes are issues of concern here.



“In Nigeria, many families are worrying about ordinary food. To put food on the table is a big issue in many households. The country is blessed with arable land but food sovereignty is lacking because of insecurity.



“Farmers are afraid of going to their farms because no one knows what will happen there. Many farmers have been killed or abducted in some parts of the country. Women and girls are raped in their farms.



“There is the pathetic story of a man whose wife and daughter were raped by bandits in his presence in his farm. A couple, Mr. Onya Oko and Mrs. Ngozi Onya, were killed in their farm at Amata in Oziza Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State not long ago.



“There is also the issue of farmers-herdsmen clashes and land grabbers invasion of communities, maiming and killing residents almost unchallenged. These are enough to cause mental health problems. A six-year old boy whose parents were killed in his presence in his community in Plateau State saw policemen and became hysterical and started crying uncontrollably. Obviously, he had sustained physical and psychological damage.



“Indeed, many Nigerians are living with mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and substance abuse. Some people embark on substance abuse out of frustration, helplessness and hopelessness.



“Living in Nigeria is tough. Inflation is increasing all the time. Electricity supply is irregular, many communities are not even connected to the national grid. Many schools are in deplorable condition. In some schools, pupils sit on bare floor or study under trees. The roads are bad. Traveling is a nightmare because you could be kidnapped anytime. Many people have turned betting to job. All these are foundation of mental health challenge.



“So, government should act fast: it should make conscious effort to reduce poverty and insecurity and integrate mental health into broader public health strategies as well as promote mental well-being as a fundamental aspect of overall health.”



Nwabueze said that it was because of these issues that Tilova for Africa is empowering vulnerable communities even as it seeks collaborations.