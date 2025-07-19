Drug abuse made me to kill my baby mama — 27-yr-old suspect

By Efe Onodjae

A 27-year-old, Ubakpororo Kelvin, who went into hiding after killing Excel Ukeredi Peace, the mother of his two children, on June 26, 2025, has revealed that the drugs he took led him to commit the act.

Kelvin made this confession at the Delta State Police Command in a video posted on X, during interrogation by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, SP Bright Edafe. He explained that he hit his baby mama three times after an argument ensued between them.

According to him, he had earlier taken 100 milligrams of tramadol, coupled with smoking loud, which influenced his actions.

His words: “I am Ubakpororo Kelvin, and I’m 27 years old. I have known my baby mama for six years, and she had two sons for me, aged two and three years respectively.

“Our argument started because of her prostitution lifestyle. I discovered that day that she was into it because she came to my house with Vegas and clothes she would change into. When the argument escalated, she took a knife while I carried a hammer. I was able to drag her closer, took the knife from her, and used the hammer to hit her three times on her forehead.

“When I hit her, I never knew she would die. When I realized she had died, I attempted to fall from the storey building where I was so I could die along with her, but nothing happened.

“That very day, I took 100 milligrams of tramadol and also smoked loud. The effect of the substances I took led me to the act. It has not been long since I started taking those substances.”

Speaking on his source of income, he added, “I am into farming, and I also do yahoo yahoo, otherwise known as fraud.”