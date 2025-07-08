Insecurity: Tinubu committed to rebuilding North East – Momoh

Abubakar Momoh

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has assured the people of the North East, a region ravaged by insurgency, that President Bola Tinubu is committed to rebuilding the zone.

Engr. Momoh also called for collaboration among the Ministry, the North East Development Commission (NEDC), and the Borno State government to ensure the successful delivery of federal projects and initiatives across the local government areas of the state.

The Minister was on a three-day working visit to Borno State to commission several key projects executed by the NEDC across the state.

A statement by the Minister’s media aide, Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, said that upon arrival in Maiduguri, the Minister paid a courtesy visit to the palace of His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Borno.

According to the statement, “the visit underscores the federal government’s respect for traditional institutions and their integral role in sustaining peace and promoting regional development.”

Speaking during the visit, Engr. Momoh reiterated “the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to rebuilding the North East through sustainable infrastructure, empowerment programs, and the restoration of economic stability across the region.”

The Minister also paid a courtesy visit to the Borno State Government House, where he was received by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur, who stood in for Governor Babagana Zulum.

“Discussions between both parties focused on strengthening collaboration between the Ministry, the NEDC, and the Borno State government to ensure the successful delivery of federal projects and initiatives within the state,” Omo-Ikirodah said.

The Minister commended Governor Zulum’s dedication to development and expressed confidence in the state’s ongoing transformation.

He also lauded the resilience of the people of Borno, adding that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a policy, but a promise to restore dignity and prosperity to all Nigerians.