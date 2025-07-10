Insecurity threatens Enugu communities, CMF raises alarm

By Nwafor Sunday

The growing wave of insecurity across Enugu State and beyond took center stage at the 21st Annual Conference of the Nsukka Diocesan Christian Men’s Fellowship (CMF), where Christian fathers and community leaders issued a passionate call for urgent and decisive action.

Held from June 27th to 29th, 2025, at Emmanuel Anglican Church, Unadu, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, the conference drew delegates from across the diocese under the theme “As for Me and My House: Passing the Faith to the Next Generation” (Joshua 24:15).

In a communique issued at the end of the three-day gathering, signed by Rt. Rev. Dr. A.E. Agbo (JP) – Bishop of Nsukka, Sir Robert Agbo-Chairman, Diocesan CMF, The Ven. Prof. Ikem Okoye – Chaplain, Diocesan CMF and Prof. Chuma Okeke – Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, the fellowship expressed grave concern over the spate of killings and violent attacks, particularly in communities such as Ibagwa-Aka, Edem Ani, Ezeagu, Eha-Amufu, and neighboring Benue State.

They condemned what they described as “heinous killings” and demanded immediate and sustained government intervention.

“We commend the Governor of Enugu State for the efforts so far, but we urge him to embrace more proactive and robust measures that will decisively end these incessant threats to lives and properties,” the communique stated.

The conference called on communities to take greater responsibility for their security through the formation and training of vigilante groups capable of flushing out criminal elements hiding in local forests and remote areas.

Beyond security, the fellowship used the occasion to highlight other urgent societal concerns, including the collapse of family prayers, rising domestic violence, and the moral degeneration linked to masquerading practices, which it described as economically disruptive and culturally regressive.

The group praised recent legislation by the Enugu State Government aimed at tackling idolatry disguised as cultural revival, affirming its commitment to promoting spiritual and moral purity in society.

On the home front, fathers were urged to take up spiritual leadership, rebuild family devotion, and ensure that Christian values are passed on to future generations. The communique also advocated for financial discipline, gender equality, and economic resilience through agriculture as viable solutions to Nigeria’s current challenges.

In a stirring call to action, the conference charged Christian fathers, government officials, and community leaders to embrace their roles in restoring peace, stability, and spiritual integrity in society.