Insecurity: Rights activist urges South-East govs to enforce anti-open grazing laws

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Human rights lawyer and activist, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has called on governors of Nigeria’s South-East region to fully implement and enforce the Anti-Open Grazing Laws in their respective states, warning that the continued occupation of ancestral farmlands by armed herders poses a growing existential threat to Ala Igbo.

In a strongly worded statement titled “Ala-Igbo is Under Siege: The Growing Threat of Armed Herdsmen Invasion and the Urgent Call for a United Defensive Front,” Ejiofor decried what he described as systematic attacks and territorial encroachments by heavily armed herders, mostly of Fulani extraction, across communities in Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, and Imo states.

“Our forests, farmlands, and rural communities are increasingly being transformed into terror enclaves,” he said. “From killings and kidnappings to sexual violence and extortion, our people—especially farmers, women, and rural dwellers—are under siege.”

Ejiofor cited a recent disturbing case in Amansea, near Awka in Anambra State, where local women were allegedly forced to plead with armed herders for access to their own ancestral lands.

“Audio recordings and meeting minutes from that distress gathering reveal the heartbreaking truth. Indigenous people, including long-settled Hausa communities, now live in fear, held hostage by these foreign invaders,” he stated.

Ejiofor also criticized what he termed the “deafening silence and lukewarm response” of elected officials to the worsening situation, stressing that security must take precedence over any other developmental agenda.

“We commend visible infrastructural development in some South-East states. But no edifice or market can thrive on scorched earth. Development without security is hollow and meaningless.”

He called for immediate and coordinated action by South-East governors, including:

Full enforcement of anti-open grazing laws passed by states like Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Imo.

Formation of a united, non-partisan front to support community-based security architecture.

Strengthening of local vigilante groups within a legal framework that respects human rights.

Enhanced inter-community intelligence sharing and early warning systems.

Documenting and publicizing incidents for both local and international awareness.

Ejiofor lamented that despite the existence of legislation modeled after the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, enforcement across the region remains dismal.

“The emboldened actions of these herders are a direct result of our failure to implement existing laws. Their audacity grows in the absence of consequences.”

He pointed to viral footage showing cattle grazing openly in the streets of Owerri, Imo State’s capital, as further evidence of the breakdown of law and order.

“Must we wait for a massacre on the scale of Benue or Plateau before we act? Ala Igbo cannot and will not be surrendered.”

Ejiofor urged the South-East to draw lessons from the South-West’s firm resistance to similar threats, crediting their success to strong community mobilization backed by effective state support.

“The Igbo spirit is resilient, but it is time to channel that resilience into coordinated, lawful defense. Let us protect our heritage, our dignity, and our future—together.”

He concluded with a passionate call for urgency: “The time to act is now. Ala Igbo must not become another tragic headline in the long list of communities betrayed by silence and inaction.”