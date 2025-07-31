The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to leave the Presidential Villa and engage directly with ordinary Nigerians to gain a true picture of the country’s security situation.

Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesperson for the opposition coalition gave the charge on Wednesday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He argued that the president is being misled by state governors and close aides about the real state of insecurity across Nigeria.

“I actually think President Tinubu needs to leave the Villa and go on the streets and talk to people and stop listening to this kind of narrative [that insecurity has been degraded],” Abdullahi said.

“He should stop listening to state governors who are just saying what they think they need to say to endear themselves to power rather than tell him the true feelings of the people.”

Abdullahi’s comments came in response to statements by Daniel Bwala, a media aide to President Tinubu, who claimed that insecurity in Nigeria has reduced under the current administration.

Bwala had cited improvements in states like Benue and Plateau, and a decline in violent activities attributed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and unknown gunmen.

“Insecurity has been degraded to a large extent,” Bwala said during the programme. “What we are seeing in Nigeria is criminal tendencies that have no core relationship with whether somebody is governing well or not, because it exists in every part of this world.”

But the ADC spokesman strongly disagreed, warning that such claims give the president a false sense of security.

“I feel sorry for President Tinubu because if this is the kind of narrative that he gets to hear all the time, then it is natural and obvious that he lives in a bubble,” Abdullahi said.

He stressed that several communities across the country remain under siege by criminal elements, with ordinary Nigerians facing daily threats to their lives and livelihoods.

