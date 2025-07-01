Insecurity: It’s like we’re losing entire Anambra to killer herdsmen — Onyeeze laments

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The Accord Party gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming November 8 Anambra state governorship election, Sir Charles Chidi Onyeeze, has expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity in the state. He lamented that it feels as though the people of Anambra are on the verge of losing their entire state to killer herdsmen and other non-state actors.

Onyeze stated that if elected governor, his first priority would be to address the root causes undermining the safety of lives and property in Anambra. He vowed to use the security votes allocated to the state judiciously to curb these threats at their source.

Speaking through Chief Uchenna Ndumanya, Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, at an event held at Umueri Recreation Club, Otuocha in Anambra East Local Government Area, Onyeeze emphasised that the primary responsibility of any responsive government is to protect its citizens.

Flanked by Chief Alex Akorah, Director of Special Duties and ChiefJohn Onyi, Director, Media and Publicity of the Campaign Organisation, Onyeeze further outlined his development plans. He said that once security is stabilised, he would prioritise mechanised agriculture to achieve food sufficiency and eliminate hunger and starvation in the state.

On the issue of cultism infiltrating primary and secondary schools, Onyeze warned that schools would be thoroughly sanitised. He also pledged to establish technical schools and institute self-employment programs to equip young people with practical skills, empowering them to sustain themselves after graduation.

“I have offered myself to serve diligently through Accord Party to liberate Ndi Anambra from economic backwardness if elected in the November 2025 governorship election,” Onyeeze stated.

….. Summon Oto Aworibofficials over leadership tussle

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has raised concerns over Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s move to delay the implementation of the recently amended Local Government Administration Law, originally slated to take effect immediately but now proposed to commence in August 2025.

A letter conveying the Sanwo-Olu’s position, signed by the Solicitor-General, Mr. Ahmed Oyenuga, triggered the Assembly’s reaction.

In response, the House summoned Mr. Oyenuga; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro; the Commissioner for Local Government, Mr. Bolaji Robert; and the Director of Litigation at the Ministry of Justice to appear and explain the rationale behind the proposed postponement.

Lawmakers condemned the executive’s attempt to delay the law’s enforcement. Sani Okanlawon representing Kosofe 1, asserted that no executive order could override an existing statutory law, while Dipo Ajomale representing Oshodi II, questioned the timing and necessity of the proposed delay, noting that the Governor had already signed the law on May 7, 2025.

Also, Sa’ad Olumoh also stressed the supremacy of legislative enactments over executive directives.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, remarked that such executive-legislative frictions are opportunities to test the resilience and clarity of enacted laws. He emphasized the importance of the summoned officials appearing before the House to provide transparency.

In a related development, the Assembly has summoned key officials from the Oto Awori Local Council Development Area over a leadership crisis following the death of the council’s substantive chairman, Mr. Musbau Adekunle Ashafa.

According to a letter read by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, at Tuesday’s plenary, the council’s vice chairman, Kareem Abiodun, declined to step in as acting chairman, citing his interest in contesting the upcoming local government elections scheduled for July 12, 2025.

Reacting to the situation, Speaker Obasa declared that Abiodun must either resign to pursue his political ambition or fulfill his constitutional duty by stepping into the leadership role. He noted that under the amended Local Government Administration Law of 2025, any vice chairman who assumes the office due to the death or removal of the chairman is deemed to have served a full term.

Obasa further warned Abiodun to exercise caution in handling council resources, stressing that any financial missteps could haunt him if elected as chairman.

As a result, the Assembly has summoned the council manager, treasurer, and the chairman of the Local Government Service Commission of Oto Awori to appear before the House for further clarification on the matter.