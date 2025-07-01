INEC to provide supplementary regulations for election declaration, review – Yakubu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission is working on supplementary regulations and guidelines to provide clarity in the review of declaration and return at elections, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yakubu disclosed at a regular consultative meeting of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the commission was doing this in pursuant to the commission’s power to issue regulations, guidelines and manuals to give effect to the provisions of Electoral Act.

“As we approach the bye-elections, the off-cycle governorship elections and ultimately, the 2027 general election, the commission is concerned with the various interpretations given to the provision of Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022 on the review of election results,” he said.

Yakubu said that the commission was working on a supplement to the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022 to provide clarity on the review of declaration and return at elections.

This, he said, was in line with INEC’s powers to issue regulations, guidelines and manuals to give effect to the provisions of the Electoral Act and its administration.

“As soon as the commission takes a decision, perhaps as early as this week, the supplementary regulations and guidelines will be uploaded to our website and other platforms for public information,’’ he said.

The INEC chairman called on RECs to provide the commission with information on their plans to enhance voter access to polling units by decongesting some of them or in other areas.

These, according to him, include: cleaning-up of the voters’ register, deepening their engagements with electoral stakeholders at state and local government levels, the management of electoral logistics and election security.

Yakubu also tasked the RECs to improve their knowledge and intensify efforts in discharging their responsibilities more effectively and efficiently.

“I wish to remind you that your work does not begin as the general election approaches. You are full-time commissioners.

“There are policies and procedural issues already determined by the commission which need to be implemented without prompting from the headquarters in Abuja.

“Some of you are already doing so, but you need to intensify your efforts.

“You do not need an elaborate conference or workshop to build the capacity of your staff to improve on their knowledge of new policies and practical innovations introduced by the commission to improve electoral service delivery to Nigerians,’’ he said.