INEC begins voters registration ahead of Anambra November poll

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced continuous voters registration in the 326 political wards in Anambra State ahead of the November 8 governorship election in the state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu said the registration will end on July 17

She, however, stated that the new CVR will not be used for the by-election for Anambra South senatorial zone and Onitsha North 1 constituency elections whose representatives died last year.

According to her, the second phase of the exercise that will commence after the by-elections on August 16 will and end on August 26.

She explained that all preparations for both the by-election and the November 8 governorship election are ready, while the BVAs had been charged and tested.

“We are ready for the elections, everything has been supplied to us. I’m only begging the residents of the state to come forward for the CVR because you’re doing disservice to your self, the state and the nation if you do not come out and vote on the election day”, Agwu said.

She also said that INEC in the state has received 326 scanners for the CVR registration from the national headquarters, adding that they would be distributed with the configured BVAs.

Agwu, stated that the ad-hoc staff have commenced training, just as the sensitization programme has been organized by the commission.