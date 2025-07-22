Industrialist urges Uzodimma to intervene in factory fence demolition

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Chairman of Aify Global Group, Engr. Ifeanyi Nwagu, has appealed to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to look into the circumstances surrounding the partial demolition at his factory site located in the Naze Industrial Layout.

Speaking with journalists in Owerri on Tuesday, Nwagu said that a team suspected to be from government agencies visited the site about two weeks ago, during which part of the factory’s perimeter fence was affected. He expressed concern over the incident, noting that no prior notice was given before the action took place.

According to him, the property was allocated to his company by the state government under a partnership arrangement aimed at promoting industrial development. He stated that the factory, established in 2008, has contributed to employment generation in the state.

“I acquired the land through the appropriate channels, completed all necessary documentation, and constructed a factory there. We currently have more than 250 direct employees and over 2,000 indirect workers,” he said.

Nwagu commended Governor Uzodimma’s efforts in supporting industrial growth and infrastructural development and urged that due process be followed in addressing any disputes related to land use or development.

“I believe in the administration’s vision for industrialising the state and hope that any misunderstandings can be resolved constructively,” he added.

He also cited experiences in other states where similar projects received support from host communities and governments, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in advancing local economies.

Efforts to obtain official comments from the relevant government ministries were ongoing at the time of filing this report.